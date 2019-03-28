Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Youngblood. View Sign

It is with deep sorrow to say that our husband, father and grandpa, John Youngblood, left us suddenly on Tuesday at St. Mary's Villa after a brief illness. He is now with the angels and watching over us, guiding our way through life. He was the husband of Freda (Betsy) Hollenback Youngblood. They celebrated 56 years of marriage on Feb. 16, and are longtime residents of the East Mountain section of Scranton.



Born on Dec. 6, 1935, in New York City, he was the son of the late John and Nora O'Brien Youngblood. He attended both New York City and Scranton public schools and also attended Hunter College, New York City, and



He was a member of the Greater Scranton Board of Realtors, Arc of NEPA and a former member and mentor of Boy Scouts of America. His sons and their families were of great joy to him. He loved them all dearly and enjoyed every minute with them. He was a very proud dad and grandpa and a fun guy to be with.



He is survived by his wife, Freda (Betsy); two sons, Mark and wife, Lori, Scranton; and their son, Vaughn, Boston; and Sean and wife, Jean Marie; and their children, Alexis, Sydney, Aaron and Shane, Elmhurst; cousins; and many friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Mary's Villa for the kindness and compassionate care given to Jack.



A blessing service will be Friday at 9 a.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment with military honors will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends and family may pay their respects today from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18411; or .



Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.





It is with deep sorrow to say that our husband, father and grandpa, John Youngblood, left us suddenly on Tuesday at St. Mary's Villa after a brief illness. He is now with the angels and watching over us, guiding our way through life. He was the husband of Freda (Betsy) Hollenback Youngblood. They celebrated 56 years of marriage on Feb. 16, and are longtime residents of the East Mountain section of Scranton.Born on Dec. 6, 1935, in New York City, he was the son of the late John and Nora O'Brien Youngblood. He attended both New York City and Scranton public schools and also attended Hunter College, New York City, and Penn State University . He served two years in the Pennsylvania National Guard and four years in the United States Air Force. Before retirement, he was employed as a sales representative for Rand McNally in the Pennsylvania-New York area and was also a real estate appraiser for Kanton Realty.He was a member of the Greater Scranton Board of Realtors, Arc of NEPA and a former member and mentor of Boy Scouts of America. His sons and their families were of great joy to him. He loved them all dearly and enjoyed every minute with them. He was a very proud dad and grandpa and a fun guy to be with.He is survived by his wife, Freda (Betsy); two sons, Mark and wife, Lori, Scranton; and their son, Vaughn, Boston; and Sean and wife, Jean Marie; and their children, Alexis, Sydney, Aaron and Shane, Elmhurst; cousins; and many friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Mary's Villa for the kindness and compassionate care given to Jack.A blessing service will be Friday at 9 a.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment with military honors will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.Friends and family may pay their respects today from 4 to 7 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18411; or .Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc

436 Cedar Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 343-2212 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Penn State University Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations