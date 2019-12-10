Home

Michael Wargo Jr Funeral Home
812 E Scott St
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-3962
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM




Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM




Resources
John Zawislak Obituary
John Zawislak, 85, of Olyphant, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife, Eleanor Possanza Zawislak, preceded him in death.

Born in Olyphant, son of the late Basil and Helen Novak Zawislak, he was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant, and a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Olyphant. Before retirement, he was employed by Specialty Records, Olyphant.

John was a Olyphant borough councilman, a lifelong member of Liberty Hose Company 6, the Olyphant Fire Department, where he served as fire chief for several years, and the Lackawanna County Fire Police.

John was a founding member of Finch Hill Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved Canada, deep-sea fishing trips and salmon fishing on Lake Ontario.

Surviving are a son, Gary and wife, Cindy, Olyphant; a daughter, Jacqueline Kurilla and husband, Kenneth, Olyphant; a brother, Joseph Zawislak and wife, Linda, Newfield, N.Y.; companion and caregiver, Ann Vangarelli, Archbald; grandchildren, Laura Heim and husband, Robert; Robert Zawislak and wife, Melissa; Michael Zawislak, Jesse Kurilla; Jamie Uchic and husband, Stephen; and great-grandchildren, Gianna Zawislak, Eli and Leo Heim, Arya and Westin Uchic, and Chase Kurilla.

Parastas services will be Wednesday 6 p.m. at the Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church. Interment at the convenience of the family in St. Cyril's Cemetery, Olyphant.

Viewing will be Wednesday from 4 until time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 10, 2019
