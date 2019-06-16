John Zielinski, 96, of Old Forge, died Saturday morning at his home. His wife, the former Laura Skelding, died Aug. 1, 2007.



Born in Old Forge, son of the late Frank and Sophie Zrudlo Zielinski, he was a graduate of Old Forge High School. He was a self-employed contractor and cabinet maker, retiring at the age of 90.



Surviving are daughters, Lorraine Ziemba, Old Forge; and Denise Suriano and husband, Anthony, Spring Brook Twp.; a son, John Jr. and wife, Rose, Old Forge; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, including Savannah and Serenity, with whom he resided; a sister, Regina Callis, Old Forge; and two nieces.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Chester and Frank.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Old Forge.



There will be no public calling hours.



Contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

