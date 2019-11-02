Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel, Inc.
135 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 343-6120
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JohnR Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JohnR Williams III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JohnR Williams III Obituary
JohnR Williams III, 86, of Dunmore, died Wednesday at home. His wife of 14 years is Linda Paul Williams.

Born in Scranton, son of the late JohnR and Isabel Williams Jr., he was a graduate of West Scranton High School and a member of United Baptist Church. He worked at a number of locations, including Garlet as a machinist, AAA Trucking and PennDOT. JohnR was proud of his Welsh heritage, and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, meticulous gardener and 50-year member of the Hyde Park Masons.

Also surviving are four children, Beverly Rugletic and husband, Louis, Taylor; JohnR IV, Scranton; Brenda Murphy, Dickson City; and Joel Williams and wife, Lori, Moscow; three stepchildren; 10 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Donna Williams.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey W. Williams; first wife, Betsy Williams; brother, Barry Williams; and sister, Nancy Williams.

A memorial service will be celebrated Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JohnR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -