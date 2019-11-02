|
JohnR Williams III, 86, of Dunmore, died Wednesday at home. His wife of 14 years is Linda Paul Williams.
Born in Scranton, son of the late JohnR and Isabel Williams Jr., he was a graduate of West Scranton High School and a member of United Baptist Church. He worked at a number of locations, including Garlet as a machinist, AAA Trucking and PennDOT. JohnR was proud of his Welsh heritage, and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, meticulous gardener and 50-year member of the Hyde Park Masons.
Also surviving are four children, Beverly Rugletic and husband, Louis, Taylor; JohnR IV, Scranton; Brenda Murphy, Dickson City; and Joel Williams and wife, Lori, Moscow; three stepchildren; 10 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Donna Williams.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey W. Williams; first wife, Betsy Williams; brother, Barry Williams; and sister, Nancy Williams.
A memorial service will be celebrated Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019