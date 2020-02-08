|
Jolene (Godlewski) Sokolowski, 44, of Old Forge, died Thursday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a sudden illness.
Born in Scranton on April 17, 1975, and daughter of adoring parents, Frank and Mildred "Millie" (Belles) Godlewski, Jolene was a graduate of Riverside High School, class of 1993. After earning a degree in education from Luzerne County Community College, she would eventually work for Gertrude Hawk Chocolates. Employed for 15 years, she was awarded by the company for her longtime service.
Jolene's memory will long live on through her relatives and friends. One of Dolly Parton's biggest fans, she enjoyed her country western music. She loved the Christmas season, wearing glam jewelry, and animals, especially her beloved Butterscotch. Leaving behind her adored son, parents, family and friends, she will be forever missed by all.
She is also survived by her son, Joey Sokolowski of Old Forge; her companion, Greg Zarnoski of Scranton; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Her family would like to acknowledge and thank the amazing staffs of Geisinger Community Medical Center and Sacred Heart Hospice for their collective care and compassion over the past week.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jolene's name to the Lake Tobias Wildlife Park, c/o 760 Tobias Road, Halifax, PA 17032. Visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 8, 2020