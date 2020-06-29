Home

Jon Francis Cagliola

Jon Francis Cagliola Obituary

Jon Francis Cagliola, 67, of Spring Brook Twp. passed away Saturday, June 27, at home. He was the husband of the former Shirley (Tripus).

Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late Samuel and Marie (Antonucci) Cagliola. Jon proudly served in the United States Army in special operations and was a member of the National Corvette Owners Association.

In addition to his wife Shirley, Jon is survived by his children, Tara Layfield, Rachel Arasim; Samantha Lanphear and her husband, Kyle; Jon Cagliola and his wife, Stephanie; Chris Arasim, Shaun Seewald, Aaron Cagliola and Joshua Cagliola; his siblings, Melissa Soppick and Samuel Cagliola; his grandchildren, Dominic Layfield and Amanda Cagliola; and his furry children, Toby, Daphne, Annabelle, Danica and Sadie.

Arrangements will be private and entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Jon, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.


Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2020
