|
|
Jonathan Anthony Angerson was called to heaven Thursday, Sept. 20. John grew up in the North Pocono area all his life. With it he had his family and friends who he loved dearly, as well as his true passion of woodworking, carpentry and anything else he could manage to build with his bare hands and selection of tools.
John was very passionate, understanding and caring. He would always be there for his family and friends if and when they ever needed anything at all, whether it be physical or just an ear to listen. He truly would give the shirt off his back to a complete stranger. It was just who he was and he lived with no regrets. Just like his devotion to his religion and the utmost understanding he had of it.
Jonathan would often find himself walking through the woods just enjoying nature and everything it had to offer. He always said how his walks through the mountains truly made him feel better.
Jonathan is survived by his mother, Cheryl Angerson; his two brothers, Rocky and Chris, all of who miss him beyond any words can begin to describe. I guess the real fact of the matter is we don't know what tomorrow is going to bring and the only thing we really have is right now. So don't stay angry for too long and learn to forgive. Love your friends and family with all your heart. Have fun and live your life the way you want to live it. Most of all, don't worry about people that don't like you and enjoy the ones that do. That's who he was and we miss and love you forever and always, John.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St. in Moscow.
Visitation will be held Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Arrangements, Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes, Spring Brook Twp.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 16, 2019