Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Max Jurbala. View Sign

Jonathan Max Jurbala, 31, of Wilmington, N.C., passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord on April 14. He will be remembered for his easy-going nature, artistic talent, and a love of music, skateboarding and animals (not necessarily in that order). He was a considerate soul who had deep affection and appreciation for all those who knew and loved him.



Johnathan was born in Scranton and grew up in Wilmington, graduating from J.T. Hoggard High school in 2005. He demonstrated a talent for painting and drawing at a young age and went on to study art at Cape Fear Community College and the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He worked at several jobs to support himself as he pursued his creative talents.



Jonathan was taken much too prematurely from those who love him here on Earth and leaves behind his mother, Jane Ligon (Jim); father, Daryl Jurbala (Megan Batson), both of Wilmington; girlfriend, Amelia Engel, of Wilmington; maternal grandmother, Carmel Cunningham, of Scranton; stepsister, Angelical Vogel; and many heartbroken aunts, uncles and cousins.



He will be welcomed with loving arms into our Lord's kingdom by his paternal grandparents, John Jurbala Sr. and Juanita Jurbala; his maternal grandfather, Robert Cunningham Sr.; and his paternal aunt, Dianne Jurbala-Strohman, who preceded him in death.



There will be a private memorial service for friends and family Thursday, April 18, at Andrews Mortuary, 4108 S. College Road, Wilmington, N.C. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Johnathan's name to the Animal Welfare Institute at

Jonathan Max Jurbala, 31, of Wilmington, N.C., passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord on April 14. He will be remembered for his easy-going nature, artistic talent, and a love of music, skateboarding and animals (not necessarily in that order). He was a considerate soul who had deep affection and appreciation for all those who knew and loved him.Johnathan was born in Scranton and grew up in Wilmington, graduating from J.T. Hoggard High school in 2005. He demonstrated a talent for painting and drawing at a young age and went on to study art at Cape Fear Community College and the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He worked at several jobs to support himself as he pursued his creative talents.Jonathan was taken much too prematurely from those who love him here on Earth and leaves behind his mother, Jane Ligon (Jim); father, Daryl Jurbala (Megan Batson), both of Wilmington; girlfriend, Amelia Engel, of Wilmington; maternal grandmother, Carmel Cunningham, of Scranton; stepsister, Angelical Vogel; and many heartbroken aunts, uncles and cousins.He will be welcomed with loving arms into our Lord's kingdom by his paternal grandparents, John Jurbala Sr. and Juanita Jurbala; his maternal grandfather, Robert Cunningham Sr.; and his paternal aunt, Dianne Jurbala-Strohman, who preceded him in death.There will be a private memorial service for friends and family Thursday, April 18, at Andrews Mortuary, 4108 S. College Road, Wilmington, N.C. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Johnathan's name to the Animal Welfare Institute at https://awionline.org/ Condolences may be left at Andrewsmortuary.com Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close