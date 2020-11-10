Home

Jordan Rockwell, 20, of Archbald, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Nov. 6, at Geisinger Hospital, Danville, after a year-long battle with Acute Myloid Leukemia.

Born in Honesdale, son of Autumn Rowlands Rieman and Brian Rockwell, he attended Valley View schools and, before his illness, he worked in the construction trade. He enjoyed riding and working on dirt bikes. He was a kind, selfless soul with a heart of gold who always shared his smile and lit up every room he entered. He was an amazing father, son, brother, uncle, nephew and grandson.

Also surviving are a daughter, Novah Rockwell; stepfather, Ryan Carroll; a brother, Brian Rockwell Jr. and wife, Danita; two sisters, Katlyn Welsch and husband, James; and Kayleigh Rieman; a niece, Nylah Rockwell; and nephew, Jamie Welsch; maternal grandparents, Cynthia and Robert Petrone. He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Linda Termine.

The funeral will be Saturday with a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Peckville Assembly of God, Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Peckville. Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing directives are in place and attendees must wear a mask.


