Jose Robles Obituary

Jose Robles, 30, of Peckville, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife is Courtney Meredick Robles.

Born in the Bronx, New York, son of Walter Robles and the late Gloria Lopez Robles, he enjoyed watching professional wrestling and was an avid fan of superheroes and their movies. Jose was a loving husband and son who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially around the holidays.

Also surviving are two stepchildren, Jadelynn and Cali Lockwood; two brothers, Walter and Noel; stepmother, Juana Robles; and eight stepbrothers and sisters.

A viewing will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.


Share memories or express condolences below.
