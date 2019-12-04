Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josef Unger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josef Rudolf Unger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josef Rudolf Unger Obituary
Josef Rudolf Unger, of Newfoundland, died on Sunday, Dec. 1, in Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. He and his wife, Maria Unger, nee Pehr, celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Born in Winten, Austria, son of the late Stefan and Anna Mittl Unger, he was of the Catholic faith. Before Josef's retirement, he was employed as a water and utility operator at Techneglas, Pittston, and prior to that worked at Tamiment Resort, Bushkill, Pa.

Josef was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed working on his property.

He was a loving and caring husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Maria; and his son, Robert Unger, of Middletown, N.Y.; as well as his brothers, Johann Unger and Rudolf Unger, of Austria. Josef was also the loving uncle of Linda, Thomas, Michaela and Alexandra.

Friends may call on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling, Pa.

The funeral will be Friday at noon at Frey-Fetsock and interment is at Moravian Cemetery, Newfoundland.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josef's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -