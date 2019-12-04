|
Josef Rudolf Unger, of Newfoundland, died on Sunday, Dec. 1, in Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. He and his wife, Maria Unger, nee Pehr, celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Born in Winten, Austria, son of the late Stefan and Anna Mittl Unger, he was of the Catholic faith. Before Josef's retirement, he was employed as a water and utility operator at Techneglas, Pittston, and prior to that worked at Tamiment Resort, Bushkill, Pa.
Josef was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed working on his property.
He was a loving and caring husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Maria; and his son, Robert Unger, of Middletown, N.Y.; as well as his brothers, Johann Unger and Rudolf Unger, of Austria. Josef was also the loving uncle of Linda, Thomas, Michaela and Alexandra.
Friends may call on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling, Pa.
The funeral will be Friday at noon at Frey-Fetsock and interment is at Moravian Cemetery, Newfoundland.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019