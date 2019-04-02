Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph A. Coleman Jr.. View Sign

Joseph A. Coleman Jr., 68, of Avoca, passed away Sunday, March 31, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Mary Baiera Coleman. He was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory High School and the University of Scranton, where he received his master's degree in counseling.



He was a member of Queen of the Apostles Church, Avoca.



Joseph was a school counselor for the LIU and was assigned to the Seton Catholic High School and the parochial feeder schools. Joe was an avid golfer and was a member of the Emanon Country Club, Falls Twp., where he was the golf tournament chairman for 14 years. He was also a member of the Anthracite Golf Association and was the golf coach for Seton Catholic High School and the assistant girls basketball coach.



Over the years Joe won several golf tournaments and was fortunate to have a total of 14 holes-in-one.



Joe cherished his family and also his five wonderful grandchildren who called him "Grampye."



Joe is survived by his wife of 44 years, the former Trudy Hungervuhkler; sons, Joseph Coleman III and his wife, Aprile, of Mountain Top; William and wife, Pamela, of Pittston Twp.; brother, Leonard and his wife, Mary Pat, of Exeter; five grandchildren, Alese, Ava, Alice, Jack and Sam; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Queen of the Apostles Church, Hawthorne Street, Avoca. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Anthracite Golf Association, 617 Keystone Ave., Peckville, PA 18452.

