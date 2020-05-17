|
"Red," Joseph A. Graff, 80, of Moscow, formerly of Scranton, passed away Thursday, May 14, at St. Mary's Villa. His wife of 59 years is Beverly Pfeiffer Graff.
Born in Scranton on June 2, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph Carl Graff and Winona Kuehner, Scranton. Red raised his family in Scranton, where he was a hardworking, well-known tree trimmer, having worked for Asplundh, Tree Preservation and Jaflo until his retirement. In his earlier years, he was also a very well-known and well-respected dirt modified racer at Mok-A-Tec, Penn Can, Five-Mile Point and Herb Harvey's. He was a skilled driver who won many races and championships.
Red was an active man. He loved to joke, fish, ski, reminisce about the "good ol' days," and watch car races. But most of all, his favorite activity was to watch his grandson Christopher's baseball games, and spend time with his family. He was an amazing husband and father, but his greatest title was "poppy." He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by two sons, Timothy Graff, Moscow; and Christopher Graff and wife, Lisa, Moosic; three grandchildren, Shannon Quaile and husband, Chuckie; Kelly Kelly and husband, Jason; and Christopher Graff; three great-grandchildren, CJ Quaile, and Joseph and Lillian Kelly; sister, Vivian Dalykas; and brothers, Daniel Graff and Joseph Kuehner and wife, Janice; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan Kavaliauskas.
His family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst for the loving care he received during his stay there.
Upon his wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements by Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2020