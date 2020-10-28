Home

Joseph A. Grzywacz

Joseph A. Grzywacz, 98, of Archbald, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Carbondale Nursing Home, Carbondale. He was the widow of Mary Elaine O'Rourke Grzywacz who died Sept. 21, 2014.

Joseph was born in Archbald, Pa. on July 1, 1922, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Petz) Grzywacz.

He was a lifetime member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald. He served in the United States Army in WWII and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a heavy equipment operator for Union 542.

Joe was always willing to help out anyone in need and would never take anything in return.

Joseph is survived by a daughter, Judy Paone and husband, James, Archbald; two sisters, Betty Rusnak, Kennilworth, N.J., Ann Rusnak, Linden, N.J.; two grandchildren, Lindsay Mack and husband, Dan, Carbondale; and Greg Paone and companion, Alexzandra, Archbald; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie; four sisters, Catherine, Sue and Mary Grzywacz, and Victoria Szabo; and two brothers, John and Gene.

Services are private at the convenience of family.


