|
|
On Sunday evening, Joseph "Rocky" Kausmeyer, 51, of North Scranton, died peacefully at home with his wife by his side, after a 15-month-long illness.
Born on Aug. 13, 1968, to the late Joseph F. and Andrea H. (Zuraski) Kausmeyer, he acquired the nickname "Rocky" when, as a toddler, he kept rocking his crib across the floor to his sister's crib, where he would reach out and steal her bottle.
Rocky attended Mid Valley High School and was employed by Scranton Wilbert Vault Co. from 1985 to the present. He would joke that he was "built for power, not for speed," and enjoyed leisurely activities such as camping, playing bar games and shooting the breeze with friends. He lost sight in his left eye from a bee sting, but that did not stop from playing his favorite sport, horseshoes. He also loved playing the lottery and socializing with everyone in town when he went to get his "numbers."
He was a loving son to his parents. He cared greatly for his mom, having coffee with her every morning, and taking her for groceries, lottery tickets and other errands.
Rocky was also a dedicated husband to his wife of 26 years, Michelle (Norvilas) Kausmeyer. "Rock and Shell" were married in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and would watch their wedding video every year on their anniversary.
Rocky was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Julius and Anna Yantos Kausmeyer, Anthony R. and Elizabeth Hudak. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; brothers, George Zuraski and fiancée, Paula Casper, of Scott Twp., Pa.; and Andrew Kausmeyer, of Pittston Twp., Pa.; a sister, Judith Strein, of Scranton; nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa., with a memorial service to be held at 6:30.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 14, 2019