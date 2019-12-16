|
Joseph A. Kelly Jr., 78, of Honesdale, died Saturday at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Catherine E. Walker.
Born Aug. 1, 1941, in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Sr. and Catherine McDonough Kelly.
Surviving are his son, Patrick Kelly and wife, Suzanne; daughters, Karen Malsky and husband, Joseph; and Mia Jonas and husband, Bill; brothers, James Kelly and wife, Jean; and Paul Kelly and wife, Colleen; his sister, Mary Ellen Douglass; and seven grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, Pleasant Mount. Interment will be in St. Cecelia's Cemetery, Hilltop.
Friends may visit Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m., at Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 16, 2019