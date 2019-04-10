Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph A. Klebauskas. View Sign

Joseph A. Klebauskas, 72, of the Minooka section of Scranton, entered eternal rest on Friday, April 5, at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center. He is survived by his devoted wife, the former Maria A. Barrett.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Joseph and Marcella Klebauskas. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War having been stationed in Korea and attained the rank of E5. He was a graduate of the University of Scranton, where he excelled at baseball. For 20 years, Joe worked at Leslie Fay Co., where he was the director of security, and retired from Keystone Community Resources as a clinical care worker. He was a former parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Phillies fan. Throughout his life, he enjoyed watching sports and reading. His family was the center of his life and he was so proud of his children.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, John, Scranton; Maura, Moosic; and Jeff, Scranton; a brother, Gerald, Factoryville; also, Kathleen and Bruce Ambrose, Moosic; Sheila and John Opsasnick, Scranton; Pat Barrett and Fran War­comski, Harrisburg; nieces and nephews, and cousins.



The Klebauskas family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, all the nursing staff at Geisinger Cancer Center, Drs. Fateh and Stella for their dedication and care.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Activities Fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.



Arrangements entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.





