Joseph Arnold Phillip, 73, of Beach Lake, Pa., passed away May 10, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, Pa.
He worked for General Motors for 40 years, was a member of the American Legion Post 435, Edison, N.J., the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Edison Italian-American Social Club, Edison, and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Joseph was a United States Marine Corps veteran, having served in Vietnam, and was a Purple Heart recipient.
The son of the late George and Dorothy (Foust) Phillip, he was born on July 1, 1945, in New Brunswick, N.J. He was married to Elsie (Colasurdo) Phillip.
Joseph leaves behind his wife, Elsie Phillip; children, Tammy Vega, George Phillip, Ricky Phillip, Roger Phillip, Joseph Rinker, Brian Phillip, Michael Rinker, Melinda Rinker and Tinamarie Phillip; stepchildren, John Bongiovanni and Antonina Zaucha; siblings, Thomas Phillip, Mary Raevis, Dorothy Thompson, Arlene Yost and Paul Phillip; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa., on Wednesday, May 15, from 2 to 7 p.m. Services will follow at 7 at the funeral home by the Rev. Tim Kapschull officiating.
Interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Forest Green Park Cemetery, 535 Texas Road, Morganville, NJ 07751.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a veteran's organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2019