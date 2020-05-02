|
|
Joseph Blasi, 92, of Avoca, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home. He was born in Scranton, Oct. 19, 1927, and was the son of the late Joseph and Christina (Colizzo) Blasi.
Joseph was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. He was a graduate of Central High School, Scranton. Joe was employed as a union painter, and retired from West Side Paint with 40 years of employment. He was a lifetime member of the Painters Union, and a member of the South Side Bachelors' Club, South Scranton. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and had a passion for harness racing. Joe was the owner of several harness horses and his racing took him to many harness events throughout the East Coast. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Kubowitz Blasi, who passed away in 2008; and his brothers, Vito and Chris Blasi.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Coval and her husband, George, of Moosic; and his son, Christopher and his wife, Laurie, of Avoca.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Michael and Nichole Blasi, Nick Coval and his wife, Megan, and Beverly Krumsky and her husband, Jason; great-grandchildren, Annie and Gracie Coval; his brother, Angelo and his wife, Jean, of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
A private interment service will be held at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. The family will have a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at a later date when family and friends can come together to celebrate Joseph's life.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 2, 2020