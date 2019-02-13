Joseph C. Emanuel, of Scranton, died Feb. 6 at home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Ann J. Mangino Emanuel.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Vera Hart Emanuel. Before his retirement, he worked for the Pennsylvania Gas and Water Co.
Surviving are a sister, Darlene Howell; and a brother, Allen Emanuel, both of Carbondale; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Dunmore Cemetery.
Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2019