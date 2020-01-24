Home

Joseph C. Figured Obituary
Joseph C. Figured of Scranton passed away Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after being stricken ill. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Ann Piazza Figured.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Elsie Shulowich Figured. He attended West Scranton High School and was a proud United States Marine. Before his retirement, he was a self-employed home builder and had previously worked for the D & L Railroad.

Joe was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his many fishing trips to Canada.

He was a member of St. Ann's Monastery Shrine Basil­ica Parish, and the Post 25, where he served as a former commander.

Joe's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Interim Health Care Home Care Hospice and their entire staff, also Carlos Serrano for the wonderful care they all provided.

Surviving are his brothers, Eugene; Jack and wife, Shirley; William and wife, Barbara; Carl and wife, Patricia; sisters, Matilda (Cookie) Bowen and husband, James; and Louise Figured; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Barry Joseph Figured; a brother, Sylvester; and two sisters, Dolores Briskie, and Lucille Langan.

The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Monastery Shrine Basilica Church, 1233 St. Ann's St. Entombment will follow at the Figured Family Mausoleum at Cathedral Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.

Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 24, 2020
