Joseph C. Grzenda, 82, of Covington Twp., passed away on Friday, July 12, at home. He was the husband of Ruth (Crowley) Grzenda and the couple was married for 60 years on July 10.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Josephine (Jankowski) Grzenda. Joseph graduated from Moosic High School in Greenwood in 1955 and served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Church of St. Catherine of Siena in Moscow.



Joseph was a left-handed relief pitcher playing for several Major League Baseball teams including the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City A's, N.Y. Mets, Minnesota Twins, Washington Senators and St. Louis Cardinals. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall and the Birmingham Barons Hall of Fame.



Joseph enjoyed deer hunting, walking Lake Scranton, completing crossword puzzles and helping his family with any tasks they need help with. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family making memories.



In addition to his wife Ruth, Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph Charles Grzenda Jr. and his wife, Donna Sue, of Wapwallopen; and his daughter, Donna Marie Bonczewski and her husband, Casimir, of Covington Twp.; his brother, Robert Grzenda and his wife, Regina, of Moosic; his grandchildren, Jessica Marie Pawelzik and her husband, Walter; Alyssa Rae Bonczewski and Joseph Charles Grzenda III; and many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Wall and Phyllis Kowaleski; and his brother, Paul Grzenda.



The funeral will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 9:30 a.m. from Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment with Rite of Committal and military honors will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp.



Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To share your fondest memories of Joseph, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.





Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019