Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph C. Kitcho Sr.. View Sign

Joseph C. Kitcho Sr., 88, of Roaring Brook Twp., entered eternal rest on Sunday at Scranton Health Care. He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, the former Marian Rusinko Kitcho.



Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Kofira Kitcho and was a graduate of Taylor High School class of 1947. After graduation he faithfully served our country with the



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Joyce Kitcho and husband, Douglas Bishop, of Oak Hill, Va.; a son, Joseph Kitcho and wife, Debra, Avoca; grandchildren, April Kitcho-Lucero, San Diego, Calif.; Kennan Kitcho-Lucero, Richmond, Va.; Kathryn Kitcho, Scranton; and Susan Kitcho, Avoca; sisters, Madeline Davis, Florida, and Georgette Host, California.



He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jill; a sister, Mary Evanish; and three brothers, Robert, William and Michael Kitcho.



Family and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral, which will begin on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by services at 10:30 in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. George's Church. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.





Joseph C. Kitcho Sr., 88, of Roaring Brook Twp., entered eternal rest on Sunday at Scranton Health Care. He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, the former Marian Rusinko Kitcho.Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Kofira Kitcho and was a graduate of Taylor High School class of 1947. After graduation he faithfully served our country with the United States Air Force and the United States Naval Reserves. In 1955 he graduated from Benjamin Franklin University, Washington, D.C. Throughout his career, Joe was employed by the Pa. Department of Revenue as a field auditor and retired from Medico Industries, Pittston, after 35 years as controller. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor, where he served as treasurer and auditor and was a member of the choir. When his children were growing up, he was active in Scouting serving as a Webelos Cub Scout den leader.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Joyce Kitcho and husband, Douglas Bishop, of Oak Hill, Va.; a son, Joseph Kitcho and wife, Debra, Avoca; grandchildren, April Kitcho-Lucero, San Diego, Calif.; Kennan Kitcho-Lucero, Richmond, Va.; Kathryn Kitcho, Scranton; and Susan Kitcho, Avoca; sisters, Madeline Davis, Florida, and Georgette Host, California.He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jill; a sister, Mary Evanish; and three brothers, Robert, William and Michael Kitcho.Family and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral, which will begin on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by services at 10:30 in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. George's Church. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences. Funeral Home Semian Funeral Home

704 Union St

Taylor , PA 18517

(570) 562-3530 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close