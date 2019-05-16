Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home 74 N Main St Carbondale , PA 18407 (570)-282-1219 Calling hours 10:00 AM Crossroads Assembly of God Elmhurst , PA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Crossroads Assembly of God Elmhurst , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Christopher Lesnefsky, 42, Scranton, received his eternal healing on May 14, 2019.



He was a loving husband, father, son and brother to many and will be forever remembered. He was given the wonderful opportunity to accept Jesus Christ into his heart, and his journey led others to follow. He will be truly missed by his wife, Raven Henderson Lesnefsky, and daughter, Riley Lesnefsky, who meant the world to him.



His favorite pastime was lounging in his recliner playing the Legend of Zelda with Riley Paige. He enjoyed his fantasy football league with his brothers from Clarks Summit State Hospital, where he worked as a psychiatric aide. Born and raised in the Peckville area, he was a graduate of Valley View High School.



He is also survived by sisters, Christine, Michelle, Sandra and Jennifer.



He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and mother, Evelyn. Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts will greatly miss his patronage.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Assembly of God, Elmhurst. Friends may call from 10 until service time.



Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, under the guidance of Andrew Yurkanin, funeral director.

