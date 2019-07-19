Joseph C. Rogari, 87, Archbald, died Wednesday at home. He was married to his loving wife, Patricia Stambone Rogari, who preceded him in death on June 3. They were childhood sweethearts and were married for over 63 years.



Born in Archbald, the son of the late Cesare and Helen Ligi Rogari, he was a 1951 graduate of Blakely High School and had a very successful career in sales. He and the late Joseph "Bucky" Buckshon established Mini-Golf Inc. in Jessup in 1981.



He was a veteran of the Korean War. He enlisted in the United States Army and spent 15 months in Korea. His most significant assignment was with the 38th Infantry Regiment. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; the U.N. Service Medal; the ROK Presidential Unit Citation; the Korean Service Medal, with one Bronze Service Star; and a Good Conduct Medal. He earned the rank of corporal before his honorable discharge in 1954.



He was a devoted and generous husband, father and friend. He and his wife, Pat, spent 28 winters at their condo in Pompano Beach, Fla. They enjoyed the beach and traveled to several casinos throughout the country. They also enjoyed spending time with their son, Joe, and his friends. Above all, they loved when Joe and his wife, Ellen, visited them in Florida. He was a proud, former Blakely Bear and a member of the Blakely High Papa Bear Club. He was also an avid follower of Valley View football. During his last few years, he would frequently ask about three of his closest friends, the late Bob Pellegrini, the late Joe Buckshon and Joe Munley.



The family would like to thank his nurse, Renee Giordano, for the special care she provided during his final 17 months and, also, to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart nurses, staff and caregivers who provided care.



Surviving is his son, Joseph J. Rogari, Archbald.



He was also preceded in death by his beloved daughter-in-law, Ellen Zavada Rogari; and sister, Eleanor Lomma Rogari.



The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Christ the King Parish, Archbald. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, Montdale.



There are no calling hours, and friends and relatives are asked to go directly to church.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Margotta Funeral Homes.



For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.





Published in Scranton Times on July 19, 2019