Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
Joseph C. Sheridan

Joseph C. Sheridan Obituary
Joseph C. Sheridan, 73, Scranton, died peacefully on Wednesday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton, after an illness.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Charles J. and Mary T. Langan Sheridan, Joseph was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1966. Before retirement, Joseph was an employee of Clarks Summit State Hospital. Prior employment included Haddon Craftsmen and Eureka Printing Co.

Joseph was a member of Holy Rosary Church at Mary, Mother of God Parish, North Scranton. He was a member of the St. Jeanne Jugan Society of Holy Family Residence. Joe was an excellent caregiver to his mother, visiting her every day during her stay at Holy Family Residence.

The family would like to thank Allied Services nurses and staff, especially the Allied Services Hospice Center.

Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Joseph is survived by his brother, Patrick and wife, Mary Jane; nieces, Jennifer, Wayne, Pa.; and Kristen (Ethan), Elmhurst, Ill.; great-niece, Ellia; great-nephews, Ryan and Andrew, Elmhurst, Ill.; as well as an aunt and several cousins.

Due to the current health regulations, services will be private.

Interment will be private in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020
