Joseph Carl Lucchi, 83, of Scranton, died Tuesday, July 30 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife, the former Ann Marlene Kovach, to whom he was married for 56 years. He was preceded in death by his son and only child, Joseph Carl Lucchi Jr., at age 14, in 1979.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Nov. 8, 1935, he was the son of the late Joseph Lucchi and Lucy Caprio Lucchi Schein. He was raised in the Bunker Hill Section of Dunmore by his grandparents, the late John and Rose Caprio.
Carl, as he was known to family and friends, was educated in Dunmore schools and was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the City of Scranton, Department of Public Works, as a heavy equipment operator after 38 years of employment. He was also a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Parish.
He was a former bowler, having bowled with many leagues and enjoyed playing pool with the Scranton Pool League and then with his many friends.
He was a true friend to all and will be missed by his many friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Marlene, are a sister, Joan Schein Cain, Stuart, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Donna and Dr. Randy Howard; Helene and Michael Newman, and their children, Rachel and Asher; John Woody and Amy Howard, and their daughter, Adalee Rose, all of Chesapeake, Va.; Dr. Jessica and Steuart Martens, and their son, James, Washington, D.C.; Nick Attolino and wife, Karen; Dominick John and Gino Attolino, all of Stoney Pointe, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, Dominick "Al" Attolino, Chesapeake, Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and John Raytick, Newark, Del., and their children, John and wife, Pamela, Lebanon; David and daughter, Bella, Wilmington, Del.; and Paul and wife, Susan, and their children, Matt and wife, Jessica; Hanna and Brian, all of Wake Forest, N.C.; a brother-in-law, George Kovach, and his daughter, Laure Durbano and her husband, Mark, and their children, Lauren and Katherine Durbano, all of Newark, Del.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; a sister, Rose Lucchi Attolino; a brother-in-law, Michael Cain; and a sister-in-law, Joan Kovach.
Marlene would like to thank the following for their tremendous support: Eileen and Steve Rich, Carole McAndrew, Kathy Geiger, Bill Manley, Ann Marie Herne, and all of the priests of the Cathedral Rectory, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, Monsignor Dale R. Rupert, Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, V.G. and the Rev. Jeffrey J. Walsh.
A special thanks also to Dr. James Sheerer; Dr. Alessandro Smeraldi; Dr. Henry Yeager; Dr. Erin Miller; and the entire staff of the ICU at Geisinger Community Medical Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their special care and kindness to Carl.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, under the direction of John L. Chipak, funeral director, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment will be in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Minooka.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 2, 2019