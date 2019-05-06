Joseph Cherra Sr.

Joseph Cherra Sr., 89, of Taylor, died Sunday morning at Allied Hospice, Scranton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 9 until Mass at the church.

A full obituary article will be in Tuesday's edition of The Times-Tribune. Arrange­ments, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2019
