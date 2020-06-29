Home

Joseph Ciaston, 83, of Old Forge, died Sunday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He was the husband of the former Carol Mahalsky. The couple married on May 4, 1963.

Born in Old Forge, son of the late Andrew and Anna Marciniak Ciaston, he was a graduate of Old Forge High School and attended Lackawanna College. He was a United States Army veteran. Before retiring, he worked for Walmart for 15 years and also worked for Superior Fireproof Door and Hanover Homes. He was a member of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, and the VFW Post 4954, Old Forge.

He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed supporting the Red Sox and the Giants.

Surviving are sons, Joe and wife, Betsy, Hamlin; and Robert, Old Forge; grandchildren, Kristi English and Matthew Ciaston; sister, Helen Zapotski, Jenkins Twp.; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Milford, Edward, Bobby, Dr. William and Walter; and sisters, Lydia Yarema and Jean Gowarty.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home, 409 N. Main St., Old Forge.


Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2020
