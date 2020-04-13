|
Joseph "Bubba" Cristiano, 64, of Moss Point, Mississippi, and formerly of Old Forge, died unexpectedly Tuesday.
Born in Scranton on April 15, 1955, son of Mary Zingaretti Cristiano, of Old Forge, and the late Gabriel Cristiano, he was a 1975 graduate of West Side Vo-Tech School in Kingston. Joseph was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Entact LLC for the last 36 years. He was of the Roman Catholic faith.
He nobly served his country as a United States Army veteran and held membership in the former American Legion Post 513, Old Forge.
Joe enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and even horseback riding for a brief time. Joe also loved spending time and "cuttin up" with his friends and co-workers from Mississippi, who were like family to him. He also loved food; whether it was cooking, eating or smoking his own meats.
Every year, he looked forward to Christmas Eve dinner with his family where he would take it upon himself to double his mother's fish order, despite some resistance on her end. He was always a joy to have at your dinner table. His niece and his nephew were his true pride and joy.
His love for them was evident to so many and will never be forgotten.
The family would like to extend its gratitude and appreciation to his friends and co-workers in Mississippi who were there for him in life and in death; as well as the anonymous person who graciously offered to pay for half of the funeral expenses. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Also surviving are a brother, Gary Paul Cristiano and wife, Arnette, of Jermyn; a nephew, Gary Paul Cristiano Jr.; a niece, Garbiella Cristiano; several aunts and cousins; and close friends, William and Linda Gallagher.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the viewing will be privately held for immediate family. A private graveside service will be held in the Old Forge Cemetery by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton.
Donations may be directed to NEPA Pet Rescue at nepapetrescue.com or through the organization's Facebook page.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave Joe's family a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2020