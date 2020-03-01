|
Joseph (Joe) Corcoran, 72, of Roaring Brook Twp., died at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Pauline Prazuk Corcoran. They would have celebrated 37 years of marriage on July 2 .
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late James and Mary Sheerin Corcoran.
Joe graduated from Scranton Technical High School in 1965. He served in the United States Air Force as a sergeant from 1966 to 1970. He studied electronics while in the Air Force. After leaving the service, Joe decided to further his education in electronics. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in electrical engineering.
Joe was employed by RCA as an electronics equipment electrician until the plant closed in 2001. He then was employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he worked on laser and night vision instrumentation for the war fighters. He retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot in 2013. After he retired, he worked part time as a courier at AAA and Penn East Credit Union.
Also surviving are his daughters, Kelly Corcoran and husband, Bill Schoonmaker, Melbourne, Fla.; and Stacy Corcoran Kann, Honesdale, Pa.; his furry friend, Briley (dog), Roaring Brook Twp., Pa.; a sister, Marie Hopkins and husband, John, Scranton, Pa.; brother, Gerard Corcoran and wife, Anna, Clarks Summit, Pa.; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Fritz, in 1978; two brothers, James Corcoran and John Corcoran; and a sister, Katherine Ann Duffy.
Joe was a loving husband. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Pauline. They traveled to numerous exotic places over the years. He especially liked cruises. He also enjoyed spending time with his dogs, working on his koi pond and watching football games. He was an avid Eagles and Penn State fan.
Joe will always be remembered by everyone who knew him as a nice guy. He always had a friendly smile for everyone.
I would like to give a special, heartfelt thank you to Dr. Darlene Dunay and all the staff at Allied Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Joe. They were all so kind and compassionate to us in our time of need. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.
As per Joe's wishes, there will be no viewing. He prefers that friends and family remember him the way he was.
Memorial donations may be made to Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020