Joseph D. Eboli passed away on Wednesday, May 1, at the age of 70. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Sharpe Eboli.



Born in Scranton on Aug. 10, 1948, the son of Anastasia (Nellie) Kohut Eboli, Dunmore, and the late Canio Eboli, Joe was raised and lived in Dunmore. A 1966 graduate of Dunmore High School, Joe worked for 48 years as a certified nuclear medicine technician at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.



A dedicated member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Dunmore, Joe was a Eucharistic minister and an active volunteer with the church youth group program. One of his favorite things to do was prep his room for the youth group's annual haunted house. He was recognized for his support of the parish and his volunteerism with the St. Mary of Mount Carmel Holy Name Society Man of the Year Award in 2015. Joe collected antique cars and was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers, children and granddaughter at multiple events in the community.



Surviving are his children: daughter, Sheila, Mayfield; sons, Nicholas and Christopher, Dunmore; and Timothy, Philadelphia; granddaughter, Emily Sashko, Mayfield; brother, Stephen and wife, Janice Eboli; brother, Daniel and wife, Michele Eboli, all of Dunmore; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Eboli.



The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.



Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, 334 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510, in memory of his beloved wife, Kathleen.



