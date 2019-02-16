Joseph D. Paskert, formerly of Scranton, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Ruth M. Paskert.
Joseph was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a wonderful and selfless person who took pleasure doting on his children and grandchildren. He was dearly loved by his friends and family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He died with his family by his side.
Also surviving are two sons, Joseph James and Thomas Robert Paskert; three grandsons, Troy Joseph, Matthew Thomas and Nicholas Robert Paskert; a daughter-in-law, Marie Dahl Paskert; and two sisters, Sister Joan Paskert, I.H.M.; and Mrs. Richard H. Guertin (Vivienne) and husband, Richard.
Services will be held Friday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos Almaden Road, San Jose, Calif.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2019