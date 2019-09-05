|
|
Joseph Dearie, 79, of Jermyn, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Joseph was born in Carbondale on June 28, 1940, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Purcell Dearie.
Surviving are his companion, Arlene Kissolovege; five children, Cheryl Nichols, Donna Esgro, Joseph, Fred and Alan Dearie; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
At his request there will not be any services.
Arrangements by Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 5, 2019