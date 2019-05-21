Joseph Dodgson died Saturday at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.
Born June 9, 1950, son of the late Francis and Rose Gallagher Dodgson, he was educated in Scranton public schools and received an associate degree from Lackawanna Junior College. A United States Army veteran, he proudly served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam. He was a member of Bricklayers and Stone Masons Union Local 18 and then began working for the Pennsylvania Gas and Water Co., retiring from UGI after 33 years of service. He was a member of VFW Post 3474 since 1974 and also a member of the Tauras Club, Scranton.
He is survived by sons, Francis and Joseph Dodgson; daughter, Kristina Shotwell; sister, Denise Lahotski; nephews, Paul and Daniel; and niece, Lorraine Lahotski; brother-in-law, Paul Lahotski; and grandchildren, Olivia, Joseph, Mikayla and Ethan.
The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God at Holy Rosary Church, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2019