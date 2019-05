Joseph Dodgson died Saturday at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.Born June 9, 1950, son of the late Francis and Rose Gallagher Dodgson, he was educated in Scranton public schools and received an associate degree from Lacka­wan­na Junior College. A United States Army veteran, he proudly served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam. He was a member of Bricklayers and Stone Masons Union Local 18 and then began working for the Pennsylvania Gas and Water Co., retiring from UGI after 33 years of service. He was a member of VFW Post 3474 since 1974 and also a member of the Tauras Club, Scranton.He is survived by sons, Francis and Joseph Dodgson; daughter, Kristina Shotwell; sister, Denise Lahotski; nephews, Paul and Daniel; and niece, Lorraine Lahotski; brother-in-law, Paul Lahot­ski; and grandchildren, Olivia, Joseph, Mikayla and Ethan.The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God at Holy Rosary Church, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com