Joseph Dom-enick Germano, a lifetime resident of Dunmore, passed away peacefully Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, surrounded by his family. He would have celebrated his 88th birthday Dec. 16. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Jeanne Connors Germano. He was the son of the late Michael Sr. and Rose Sciacca Germano.
Known by everyone as "Papa Joe," he served in the United States Air Force. He was a 1950 graduate of Dunmore High School. He studied business at Penn State University. He was a longtime employee of Spotless Cleaners.
Joe was an avid Penn State fan, loved to cook his traditional Italian dishes, and loved music and dancing with his friend, Marie Vass. The greatest love and appreciation he had was for his family and he deeply cherished each moment he had with them.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynda Germano Hannick and husband, William Hannick; daughter-in-law, Margaret Germano-Ryczak; sister, Ann Marie Brennan; granddaughters, Melanie Mott and husband, Dr. Brian Mott; Melissa Germano-Ryczak and husband, Eric Ryczak; Stephanie Hannick; Lyndsey Hannick and fiancé, Christopher Maple; and Theresa Germano; great-granddaughters, Olivia Ryczak, Leah and Kate Mott; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, David Joseph Germano; and brothers, Michael Jr., Robert and Peter Germano.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore. Family and friends may visit from 8:30 until time of Mass. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 17, 2019