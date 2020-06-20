Home

Joseph Drumsta Sr.

Joseph Drumsta Sr. Obituary

Joseph Drumsta Sr., 78, of West Scranton, died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was the husband of the late Judith Petcavage Drumsta.

Born in Dickson City, he was the son of the late Stanley and Ann Drumsta. Joe attended St. Ann's Basilica Parish, was an United States Army Vietnam era veteran, and retired from Clarks Summit State Hospital as the manager for the custodial/laundry department. Joe loved hunting, fishing, camping, boating, ATV riding and especially spending time with his grandsons.

Joe's family wishes to thank Dr. Anees Fogley for the kindness and care shown to Joseph during his times of need.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Drumsta Jr. and wife, Denise, and two grandsons, Joseph and Matthew Drumsta, all of Scranton.

Joe was also predeceased by his brother, Stanley Drumsta.

Private family services were held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.


Published in Scranton Times on June 20, 2020
