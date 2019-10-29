Home

Joseph Cawley
Joseph E. Cawley Jr. Obituary
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, Joseph E. Cawley Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 77.

Joe was born on May 12, 1943, in Scranton, Pa. He attended South Catholic High School and then Villanova University. On June 24, 1967, he married the love of his life, Helen Margaret O'Malley, of Clarks Green, Pa.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joe, and his mother, Helen, along with his brothers, Capt. James P. Cawley and Michael R. Cawley.

He is survived by his wife, Margie; his two children, Christie Cawley (Pittsburgh) and Lynn (Mike) Israel (Jacksonville); and his sister, Mary (James, deceased) Brown (Orlando, Florida); and several cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and beloved grandchildren, Cawley, Topy and Abby Israel and Allie Knott.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or to K9 for Warriors, k9forwarriors.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 29, 2019
