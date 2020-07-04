Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Malia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Malia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph E. Malia Obituary

Joseph E. Malia, 82, of Greenfield Twp., died Friday at home. His wife of 58 years is the former Kathleen M. Hess.

Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late John and Julia Pelak Malia. He was educated in the Carbondale public schools. Joseph was a truck driver and had worked for Gillen Coal Co. and later was employed by Gentex Corp., where he retired. He had attended St. Rose Church, Carbondale.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed. Joe enjoyed having animals in his life.

He is also survived by a daughter, Joleen Lavery and husband, Allen, Scott Twp.; a son, Joshua and wife, Peggy, Mayfield; and three grandchildren, Kyle, Kiana and Luke.

Joe was also preceded in death by a brother, John Malia; and a sister, Julia Wojtkunski.

Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotch

lasfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -