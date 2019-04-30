Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Rinaldi. View Sign Service Information Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc 436 Cedar Ave Scranton , PA 18505 (570)-343-2212 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph E. Rinaldi, 85, a longtime resident of the Greenwood section of Moosic, died Saturday morning. He and his wife, the former Ann Marie Morrison, celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary Oct. 17.



Born and reared in Dunmore, son of the late Angelo and Rose Marie Nicastro Rinaldi, he was a graduate of St. Paul High School and a member of Divine Mercy Parish.



Joseph was employed by Spotless Cleaners for 20 years, starting out in route sales and later heading up the Adjust-a-Drape department for the remainder of his term. While there, he moonlighted installing fireplaces, did plumbing and electrical work, he was a carpenter extraordinaire and well-known for his meticulous work.



He also worked at U-Haul in the mobile repair unit and then went on to manage the repair shops in both Dunmore and later Wilkes-Barre. He ended his career at U-Haul being promoted to vice president of U-Haul Northeast Region and retired a short time later.



He is also survived by a daughter, Rose Marie Patrick, Dupont; two sons, Mark A. Rinaldi, Dunmore; and Joseph D. Rinaldi, Carbondale; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Michelle Ann Hodak and Mary Elizabeth Cole; a grandson, Matthew Christopher Rinaldi; three brothers, Vincenzo (Jim) Rinaldi, Dominick Rinaldi and Vito William Rinaldi; four sisters, Mary LaMagna, Jean Wilnuskiatis, Margaret Rosenella and Lucy Marie Rinaldi; and his nephew, Anthony LaMagna (who thought of his Uncle Joe as his brother).



The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the , 721 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

