Joseph E. Werner

Joseph E. Werner Obituary
Joseph E. Werner, 81, of Honesdale, died Aug. 6 at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale.

Born in Honesdale, son of the late Joseph P. Werner and LaVerne Gregor Hollis, Joe served four years in the United States Air Force. He worked a wide variety of jobs, including as a computer programmer (with punch-cards in the '60s and '70s), baking bread for a regional bakery in Maine and delivering flowers in Honesdale. He was a hunter, fisherman and loved the outdoors. He was also an avid pool player and bowler.

Surviving are a son, J. Michael Werner, Orlando, Fla.; a daughter, Elizabeth J. McVey, Hendersonville, N.C.; and three grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Indian Orchard Cemetery, 998 Texas Palmyra Highway, Hawley, where his mother and grandparents are interred.

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 14, 2019
