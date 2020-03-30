|
Joseph Edward Burke of the Green Ridge section of Scranton passed away March 27. He was a lifelong resident of Scranton, born on July 12, 1923, to parents Joseph Charles and Theresa. In his 96 years, he lived a remarkable life that was centered on a sense of duty and a commitment to family.
He was a family man from a young age, stepping in at the age of 16 to support his mother and siblings after the sudden passing of his father, a Scranton police officer. When he was 20 years old, he enlisted in the United States Army to serve in World War II. He joined the 82nd Airborne Division/8th Infantry Division, where he experienced some of the fiercest fighting of the war. He fought in the battle of the Ruhr, where he earned a field promotion to sergeant. His tour ended with the liberation of a number of concentration camps in Germany. His service earned him the EAME Theater Ribbon, two Bronze Stars, and the American Theater Ribbon.
After the war he returned to Scranton and met the love of his life, Gloria. They were married and enjoyed 66 wonderful years together. Joe was the co-owner of a food brokerage firm in Scranton. Outside of work, he was very involved in his church, St. Paul's Parish, where he was an usher and a co-founder of the annual block party. He was also the Cubmaster of the Cub Scout Pack 81 for almost 14 years. Joe and Gloria both held their neighbors in the Green Ridge community very near to their hearts, and their family appreciates the love and support that the community showed both of them throughout their lifetime. In retirement, Joe and Gloria designed and built a Japanese garden together, complete with a koi pond, tea house and secret garden, and spent their days enjoying its beauty.
Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria; his sister, Theresa; his brothers, Robert (Lucille) and James; his son, Joseph; and his daughter, Denise. He is survived by his sons, James (Donna), of Tuxedo Park, N.Y.; and Thomas (Jeanette), of Alexandria, Va. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Lauren (Brian) Harding and Caroline (Brian) Baker, as well as two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jordan Baker, who made him a very happy man.
Given the current circumstances, his life will be celebrated by his immediate family on Wednesday. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements by McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the ALS Association.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 30, 2020