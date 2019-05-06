Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph F. Cherra Sr.. View Sign Service Information Kearney Funeral Homes 517 North Main Street Old Forge , PA 18518-1811 (570)-562-1590 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish Old Forge , PA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish Old Forge , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph F. Cherra Sr., 89, of Taylor, passed away Sunday morning at Allied Hospice in Scranton, after an illness, to be with his Lord and the Blessed Bowling Alley in the sky. He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 63 years, Helen Graycar Cherra. The couple married July 9, 1955.



Born in Scranton on July 18, 1929, son of the late Simone and Dorothea Cherra, Joseph was educated at West Scranton High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1948 until receiving his honorable discharge in 1952. A longtime letter carrier, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement and remained a life member of both the National Association of Letter Carriers and the Retired Federal Employees.



Active throughout his life, Joe was an avid bowler and shared this passion for bowling with his grandchildren. He also loved a great day of fishing with family and friends. Joe lived for summer and winter months to be out mowing the lawn or shoveling the snow.



He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, a member of both the national and local AARP, and a member of the Senior 76ers Bowling League. A faithful Roman Catholic, he was a longtime member of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Taylor, before its closure, and most recently, a member of Old Forge's Prince of Peace Parish.



Kind, humble and the epitome of a gentleman, he was never seen without a smile. A loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, he'll always be remembered as "Joe the Mailman" who was admired and liked by all on his route.



In addition to his loving wife, Helen, he is also survived by his children, Mary Kleback Dougherty (John), of Moosic; Joseph Cherra Jr. (Magdalena), of Maryland; and Jo Ann Lane (Greg), of Moosic; his siblings, Andrew and Samuel Cherra, and Mary Bucciarelli; grandchildren, Keith Kleback (Stacey), Matthew Lane (Alina), Mark Cherra (Alyssa), Jason Lane (Jessica), Josie Lynn Nelson, Brent Lane (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Christian and Cory Yocom, T.J. Nelson, Hailey, Simon and Ava Lane; brother-in-law, Dave Surgent; and nieces and nephews.



His granddaughter, Dionne Kleback, preceded him in death on Nov. 4, 2018.



The Cherra family would like to express its sincere gratitude to everyone at Linwood Skilled Nursing and Allied Hospice for the kindness and compassionate care given to Joe during his illness.



A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Friends and family may pay their respects at the church Wednesday from 9 until the time of the Mass. Burial with military honors will be provided by the AMVETS Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's name to , c/o 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave an online condolence.





