Joseph F. "Pep" Ercolani, 93, of Peckville, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His loving wife was the former Grace Riccardo, who passed in 2013.
Born in Perugia, Italy, he was the son of the late Frederico and Cecilia Bonanni Ercolani. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. He attended Blakely and Jessup high schools and served in the United States Army during World War II. His lifetime of work included skills as a bricklayer, plasterer and cement mason. He was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union of America, and a life member of the Shopa Davey Post 6082, Peckville, and the Papa Bear Club. He loved his sports and was a lifelong Yankee fan.
He is survived by two children: a son, Dr. Joseph Ercolani and wife, Deborah, Peckville; and a daughter, Sharon Hazzouri and husband, Alex, Hollywood, Fla.; grandchildren, Joseph Paul Ercolani and wife, Carrie; Christian Paul Ercolani, Ph.D., and partner, attorney Andrew Wehyl; Brianna Ercolani and fiancé, Nicholas Fusario, all of Naples, Fla.; great-granddaughters, Alivia and Ellie; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is survived by his dear cousin, Peter Bonanni, who he loved as a brother; and Lisa Cerra, who was like his second daughter.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Yolanda Ercolani.
The funeral will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Entombment in Glenwood Mausoleum, Clark Summit.
Friends may call Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 6, 2019