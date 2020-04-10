Home

Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Joseph F. Jellock

Joseph F. Jellock Obituary
Joseph F. Jellock of Jefferson Twp. died Tuesday at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst Twp. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ellen Molnar Jellock.

Born in Jessup, he was the son of the late Henry and Evelyn Nagurney Dzielak, and stepmother, Jean. He was a graduate of Throop High School, class of 1954, and Lackawanna College and the DeVry Institute. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Before retirement, he was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot where he received numerous awards. He was a member of Saint Eulalia Parish, Roaring Brook Twp.

Also surviving are two daughters, Diane Black, of Mount Cobb, and Cathy Owen and husband, Glenn, of Madison Twp.; daughter in-law, Marie Jellock of Lake Ariel; three sisters, Junie Serpico of Chambersburg, Marie Davies of Throop and Dorothy Englehart of Olyphant; six grandchildren, Eric and Marina Black, Sally, Emery and Eddie Jellock, and Abby Owen; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph R.; and brothers, Henry and Steve.

Besides spending time with his family, Joe loved spending time at his second home, "Spruce Lake," where he enjoyed fishing. Joe liked taking fishing trips to Canada and Alaska with his son, Joe. He also loved hunting, gardening and sharing his vegetable crop with family and friends.

The family would like to thank all the staff of St. Mary's Villa Skilled Nursing Facility for their care and kindness.

A private blessing service was held on Thursday by the Rev. Jeffrey D. Tudgay of St. Eulalia Parish at Holy Family Cemetery, Throop.

Interment, Holy Family Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020
