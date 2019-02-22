Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph F. Myskowski Jr.. View Sign

Joseph F. Myskowski Jr., 81, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, surrounded by his family at Regional Hospital of Scranton.



Born in Somerville, N.J., to the late Joseph and Laura Myskowski Sr., Joseph was raised in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School. He was a lab tech for many years for American Cyanamid in Bound Brook before retiring and moving to Hawley, Pa.



In his spare time, Joseph enjoyed classic cars.



Joseph was also predeceased by his son, Michael F. Myskowski.



He leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his loving wife of over 63 years, Josephine (Migliore) Myskowski; children, Kenneth Myskowski; and Laura Day; grandchildren, Jennifer Dugan, Michelle Sullivan, Marcus Day and Kyle Day; and great-granddaughter, Layla Marie Dugan.



Visiting hours and funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., Bridgewater, NJ 08807.



Funeral services will begin 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, N.J.

