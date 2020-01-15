|
Joseph F. O'Hearn III passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, after a long, hard fought battle with addiction.
Born on Oct. 13, 1982, and originally from Throop, Pa., Joe resided in Doylestown, Pa. Son of Karen and Joseph O'Hearn, he attended Mid Valley schools and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Misericordia University. He most recently worked at Everpads Inc. in Doylestown.
Joe was a fantastic friend to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him and some of his greatest happiness came to him by helping others fight this terrible disease. Unfortunately, the demons were too much after struggling for years and we lost a wonderful soul.
Joe loved Lebron James, Harley-Davidson, and was an excellent movie critic, leading to many spirited discussions with his friends and family. Joe was absolutely adored by his nieces, Nora and Marlee, and his nephew, Ryan. Their visits with Uncle Joe were some of his happiest times.
Joe is also survived by his sister, Shannon Crambo and husband, Ron, of Greenfield Twp.; nieces, Nora and Marlee Crambo; a nephew, Ryan Crambo; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Joe also had a brother from another mother, Devin Refice, who was his best friend and an angel on Earth who will forever hold a place in our hearts.
The funeral will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at 9:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, Pa. Calling hours will be Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. All those attending Mass on Friday, please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Avenues Recovery Drug Rehab Center, Jamison, PA.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 15, 2020