Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph O'Hearn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. O'Hearn III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. O'Hearn III Obituary
Joseph F. O'Hearn III passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, after a long, hard fought battle with addiction.

Born on Oct. 13, 1982, and originally from Throop, Pa., Joe resided in Doylestown, Pa. Son of Karen and Joseph O'Hearn, he attended Mid Valley schools and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Misericordia University. He most recently worked at Everpads Inc. in Doylestown.

Joe was a fantastic friend to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him and some of his greatest happiness came to him by helping others fight this terrible disease. Unfortunately, the demons were too much after struggling for years and we lost a wonderful soul.

Joe loved Lebron James, Harley-Davidson, and was an excellent movie critic, leading to many spirited discussions with his friends and family. Joe was absolutely adored by his nieces, Nora and Marlee, and his nephew, Ryan. Their visits with Uncle Joe were some of his happiest times.

Joe is also survived by his sister, Shannon Crambo and husband, Ron, of Greenfield Twp.; nieces, Nora and Marlee Crambo; a nephew, Ryan Crambo; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Joe also had a brother from another mother, Devin Refice, who was his best friend and an angel on Earth who will forever hold a place in our hearts.

The funeral will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at 9:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, Pa. Calling hours will be Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. All those attending Mass on Friday, please go directly to the church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Avenues Recovery Drug Rehab Center, Jamison, PA.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -