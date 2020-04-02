|
The Rev. Joseph F. Sica, senior priest at Immaculate Conception Parish, Scranton, died Tuesday, March 31, at Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital, Scranton, Pa.
Father Sica, son of the late Joseph J. Sica Jr. and Elveria Rossi Sica, was born in Scranton on Nov. 27, 1955. He received his early education at William Prescott #38 and graduated from Bishop O'Hara High School, Dunmore. As a seminary student, Father graduated from the University of Scranton, while in formation at St. Pius X, Dalton, and earned an M.A. degree from the Catholic University Theological College, Washington, D.C. Father Sica was ordained to the priesthood on April 24, 1982, by Bishop J. Carroll McCormick, D.D., late Bishop of Scranton.
Father Sica served various assignments in his nearly 38 years as a priest in the Diocese of Scranton. He served as assistant pastor of Annunciation Parish, Williamsport; Mount Carmel Parish, Carbondale; Our Lady of Snows Parish, Clarks Summit; St. Aloysius Parish, Wilkes-Barre; St. Mary's Parish, Scranton; and St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton. He served as director of religious formation at Pocono Central Catholic, Cresco; Bishop O'Hara High School, Dunmore; and Bishop Hannan High School, Scranton. Father Sica served as pastor of Nativity B.V.M. Parish, Tunkhannock; and Holy Rosary Parish, Scranton. In addition, Father served faithfully as a chaplain at Mercy Hospital in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. He will long be remembered for his pastoral outreach to the sick and suffering.
Father Sica was well known as a magnificent author. His books include "Embracing Change" and "Forgiveness." In addition, he has published multiple years of Lenten reflections, which have been read and enjoyed by millions.
He is survived by a sister, Ann Straneva, Scranton. Their relationship was like few others. They had a bond of mutual respect and adoration. His message of love will live on.
Due to the current health care crisis, a private burial ceremony will be conducted by Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, at a date convenient to the family. A public memorial Mass will be scheduled and announced at a future date.
Funeral arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2020