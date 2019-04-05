Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph F. Slussar. View Sign

Joseph F. Slussar, a resident of the Greenwood Section of Moosic, who attained the age of 90 on March 30, entered eternal rest Tuesday at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. His beloved wife, Kathryn Keating Slussar, died Aug. 13, 2015, and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.



Born in Avoca, he was the son of the late Peter and Stella Slusher. In 1947, Joe graduated from Moosic High School and furthered his education after the war at Wilkes University. He faithfully served our country with the United States



Suzanne would like to express her deepest gratitude to the staff of Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassion and care given to her dad the past few months.



Surviving are a daughter, Suzanne P. Slussar, Moosic; a granddaughter, Brittany Slussar and fiancé, Zane Rekun; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Riley; nieces and nephews; and his beloved sidekick, Dani.



In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph (Jan. 19, 1995); a sister, Rosalie Scorzafava; three brothers, Charles and John Slusser; and Alexander Slussear.



Family and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral, which will begin Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Moosic.



Family and friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.





